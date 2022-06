MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a four-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Merced County early Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 59 and Furtado Road east of the town of El Nido.

One car ended up in a ditch and another ended up in a field. The cause of the crash is under investigation.