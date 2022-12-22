MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd and Avenue 9.

According to CHP officials, the driver of a Honda Civic was going east on Avenue 9, veered into the oncoming lane, and crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla.

The solo occupant of the Civic died at the scene.

The driver of the Corolla and a passenger had injuries and were transported to a local hospital. A third passenger was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital where he later died.

All the occupants of the Corolla appear to be related, according to CHP.