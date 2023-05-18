FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died and a third was injured in a crash early Thursday morning in western Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to the crash around 5:00 a.m. near Manning Avenue and Highway 33. Investigators say, for an unknown reason, a Toyota was driving on Manning Avenue and crossed into the path of a semi-truck.

Officers say the driver and a passenger in the Toyota died at the scene. Another passenger was taken to a local hospital.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.