MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting which left two people dead and another in critical condition.

Around midnight Saturday, deputies were alerted to a call of a shooting in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. They say they arrived to find three people in a car who had been shot. Investigators say two of the occupants suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene and a third is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Detectives are looking into the possibility that the vehicle the trio was traveling in was shot at from another vehicle in the area.

Traffic was blocked off for several hours while the scene was being investigated, but the roadway has since reopened.

There’s no word, yet, on suspect information.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7445.