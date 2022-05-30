FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mobile veterinary clinic will begin its tour of California shelters in Fresno this week, providing free veterinary care to pets belonging to homeless and vulnerable individuals.

The ElleVet Project will visit Fresno’s Poverello House on Thursday and Friday of this week, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., to help pets in need. Organizers say it will provide veterinary care, food, and supplies to the pets.

Officials with the non-profit say the visit to Poverello House is its first-ever trip to Fresno. After the appearance in Fresno, the tour will be moving to Patterson, Modesto, Stockton, Sacramento and San Francisco.

According to the ElleVet Project, the rotating team of veterinarians provides completely free care to animals – and partners with sponsors which provide medical supplies and food. Services offered include vaccines, flea and tick prevention, deworming, general checkups and surgery.

The project was originally developed in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations to the project can be sent online.

The mission mirrors that of Fresno-based Westside Rescue. Group staff members say it provides spay and neuter services, preventative vaccines and food to the companion animals of Fresno’s homeless population.