STRATHMORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two children are dead after a house fire in Tulare County, according to fire officials.

The Tulare County Fire Department says the fire started around 4:15 a.m. at a home near Guthrie Dr. and Bruce Dr. in Strathmore.

Firefighters say a family of six was inside the home when the fire started.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw parents and two kids outside the home.

Four people were taken to the hospital with critical burns. There is no status on the condition of those who were transported to the hospital.

Firefighters say the kids could range from the youngest being 5 years old and the oldest being 14 years old.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.