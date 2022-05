FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two children were discovered deceased after a house fire Tuesday morning, according to Fresno Fire.

Fire crews responded to the area of Robinson and Brawley avenues around 6:30 a.m.

Fresno fire officials say they also found a man who was injured in the fire that is a possible relative of the victims. Firefighters say the children’s mother was also injured. Both were taken to a local hospital.