FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Big Fresno Fair is coming and has a lineup of artists you don’t want to miss.

The Table Mountain Concert Series returns this October for the 2023 Big Fresno Fair.

This year’s artists include WAR with special guests, En Vogue and Expose, Carlos Mencia, Elle King, Quebradita Fest, Hairball, Danny Gokey and Ryan Stevenson, Midland, The Beach Boys, The Offspring, 2 Chainz, and ending the fair with Ramon Ayala and Los Traileros Del Norte.

The Big Fresno Fair offers a free email newsletter lineup where folks can hear about the 2023 concert updates first and can receive discount tickets by using the newsletter to purchase concert tickets.

To purchase tickets and view the lineup visit the Big Fresno Fair’s website.