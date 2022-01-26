2 Central Valley men arrested in Arizona for trafficking 130 pounds of meth, deputies say

From left to right: Marco Aguilar Castaneda (21 of Sanger), Alexis Moto Hernandez (23 of Fresno)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Central Valley men were arrested by state troopers in Arizona for trafficking 130 pounds of meth on Friday, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials.

On Friday, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 at milepost 204, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

During the traffic stop, authorities say a search of the vehicle was conducted by the trooper that led to the discovery of 130 pounds of meth concealed inside the car.

Deputies say the driver, Marco Aguilar Castaneda, 21 of Sanger, and his passenger, Alexis Moto Hernandez, 23 of Fresno, were booked into the Coconino County Jail on a charge of transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.