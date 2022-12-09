FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 60s has died after crashing his pickup truck into an SUV on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the man was driving the pickup truck at a high rate speed on Highway 41 and Mountain View Avenue when he rear-ended the SUV.

According to the CHP, the people in the SUV sustained major injuries and were taken to the hospital while the pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the pickup truck driver has not been officially released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.