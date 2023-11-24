FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two separate structure fires were reported on Black Friday early morning to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say they responded to two separate structure fires on Black Friday early morning. The first call occurred at 3:30 a.m. in the community of Pinedale. The second occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the area of College Avenue near Shields Avenue.

Fire officials say both fires occurred in vacant buildings and no injuries were reported.

As of now, firefighters say the cause of the fires is unknown and investigators are currently working to determine the causes.

This is an ongoing investigation.