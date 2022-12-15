MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two brothers facing criminal charges in the kidnappings and killings of a family of four made another appearance in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday.

In early October the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found in a field in Merced County.

The discovery came after the family was seen on surveillance video being kidnapped at gunpoint from their business.

Authorities arrested Jesus Salgado for the kidnappings and the Merced County District Attorney’s Office charged him with four counts of murder. His brother Alberto Salgado was also arrested and faces charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence.

On Thursday, the two brothers appeared in a Merced County courtroom. Outside, family members say they believe justice will be served – but their grief grows with each holiday and hearing.

“It’s really hard to look at those criminals and see that they are in comfort and we are in pain, said relative Balwinder Saini. “Missing our family every moment, it’s just killing us waiting for the justice to be served.”

Saini praised the community’s support, describing it as overwhelming, adding that the family hopes it will continue until the case is over.

“Every Christmas, every Thanksgiving, every birthday that’s passing by. It just reminds us of what we have lost and that feeling of emptiness has seen the deepest craters in our hearts.”

Another hearing in this case is set for January 23. A separate bail hearing for Alberto Salgado is set for December 21.