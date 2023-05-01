TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two adult men were found dead in Tulare on Sunday, officials with the Tulare Police Department said.

According to the police, on Sunday at around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to the area of W. Cross Avenue and N. J Street and found two homeless men deceased. One of them was identified as a 63-year-old and the second as a 47-year-old both Hispanic and of Tulare.

Officials say there is no indication of obvious trauma or foul play at this time.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to their deaths.