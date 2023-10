MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two big rigs overturned in a crash early Friday morning west of Firebaugh, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at Fairfax and Nees avenues. One of the trucks was hauling strawberries.

No other details were released. The cause of the crash is under investigation. This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.