FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following District 20 Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s resignation, a special primary election is set to take place during the primary presidential election to fill his seat— meaning some voters will receive two ballots.

The Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters James A. Kus assures the public that while these elections may create confusion, the county is prepared to provide as much clarity as possible.

Beginning Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom called for a special election to fill the congressional vacancy, allowing potential candidates to take out paperwork for signatures in lieu of filing fees. Candidate and nomination documents will be available Jan. 19 until Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.

The following are the anticipated dates for ballot availability and certified completion for this special primary election (SPE):

Feb. 3— Military and overseas ballot distribution

Feb. 19— Vote-by-mail availability

March 9— In-person voting centers open

March 28— Anticipated certified completion

County officials note that voting centers for the SPE will open four days after the closing of voting centers for the presidential primary election (PPE). The anticipated completion of the SPE will also come a day before the certified completion of the PPE.

If a candidate receives a majority of votes during the SPE, they will be declared a winner and fill in the seat by the end of March.

However, if no one receives a majority of votes, the county will begin preparations for a special general election (SGE) on May 21. In this scenario, officials will be notified of the top two candidates from the SPE in late March and they will move forward.

Listed below are the anticipated dates for ballot availability and certified completion if an SGE is necessary:

April 6— Military and overseas ballot distribution

April 22— Vote-by-mail availability

May 11— In-person voting centers open

June 5— Anticipated certified completion

Officials note that during an SGE, congress may swear in a clear winner before the certified completion.

Kus states about 125,000 or 1/4 of voters will be affected by these special elections. And while having multiple elections sounds confusing, he advises voters will be able to significantly tell the difference between the ballots.

SPE ballots will have special envelopes for delivery and return and will be much smaller than ballots for the presidential primary. They are also anticipated to be colored differently and contain art.

Kus reassures all affected voters will be given a heads up of what to expect before the election process begins.

Because there will be a period of overlap between the special primary and presidential primary, the county states they will have an experienced supervisor to oversee the SPE to allow regular staff to focus on the presidential election. If a special general election is needed, county staff will be able to solely focus on it.