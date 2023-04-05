VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested with fentanyl pills and powdered fentanyl following a traffic stop, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say the Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (T-RATT), observed a stolen vehicle in the area of Hillman Street and Prosperity Avenue in the city of Tulare on Tuesday.

Investigators say two people were detained and over 1000 fentanyl pills and 1 ounce of powdered fentanyl were located packaged for sale.

Officials say the driver, 43-year-old Bridgett Morel, and the passenger, 31-year-old Margarita Rodriguez, were arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic charges, charges related to the stolen vehicle possession, and outstanding warrants.

Both were booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility.