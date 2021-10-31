2 arrested in connection to Tulare County homicide, 1 still on the loose, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that left one dead in October, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

On Oct. 15 deputies found Douglas R. Cline, 56, dead in an orchard after being shot to death in Terra Bella near Avenue 80 and Road 264.

Officials say the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit took over the investigation and were able to identify Jose Reyes, 24, Jesus Manjarrez, 23, and Dan Eli Perez, 38, as suspects in the shooting.

ARRESTED: Dan Eli Perez, 34.

ARRESTED: Jesus Manjarrez, 23.

OUTSTANDING: Jose Reyes, 24.

On Thursday, detectives say they served five different search warrants between Terra Bella, Earlimart and Delano and were able to arrest Manjarrez and Perez.

According to officials, detectives also found 12 guns, 28 magazines, one grenade launcher, around 1 pound of suspected cocaine and heroin, around 1.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl and over $15,000 in cash while serving the search warrants.

Deputies say Manjarrez and Perez were booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Jail Facility and will face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder. Authorities say both are being held with no bail.

Reyes is still an outstanding suspect, according to deputies. The department’s Homicide Unit is now asking the public for help finding him.

Officials say Reyes is known to frequent Earlimart, Delno, McFarland and Bakersfield.

For those with information on his whereabouts or any information on the case, call Sgt. Clower or Detective Brad McLean with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. For those wishing to remain anonymous call or text (559) 725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.