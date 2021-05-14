2 arrested in connection to Oakhurst stabbing

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County Sheriff’s detectives have made arrests in connection with a stabbing in Oakhurst.

Detectives said Destinee Annette Harner and Nehemiah Everett Dick, who are both 19-years-old, were taken into custody Friday morning.

Deputies said they found a woman stabbed near Road 427 and Road 426 on Wednesday around 3:30 in the morning. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives said this was an isolated incident.

Deputies said Harner and Dick were booked into the Madera County Jail for attempted murder and criminal conspiracy. Harner was also booked for violating a restraining order.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Corporal Gutierrez or Detective Babineaux at (559) 675-7770.