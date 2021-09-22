2 arrested for stealing $37K worth of lumber from Visalia construction site, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of lumber from a construction site have been arrested, according to the Visalia Police Department.

On Tuesday, police responded to a report of a theft at a construction site near Hillsdale and Shirk.

Over the course of a month, police say that $37,000 worth of construction lumber had been stolen at different times from the site.

After reviewing security cameras, officers say they were able to identify a vehicle that was used during the thefts.

Photo of the stolen lumber provided by the Visalia Police Department.

Detectives began conducting surveillance at a home near Tilden Street and Grove Court, where they reported seeing people taking lumber out of the garage and loading it into cars.

After speaking with the people spotted with the stolen goods, detectives reportedly learned they had come to the home after seeing a post advertising construction-grade lumber for sale on various social media sites.

A search warrant was served at the home, where detectives found and spoke with Jerry Golden, 45, and Nathan Wright, 37.

Both were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail for grand theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy charges.

