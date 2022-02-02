2 arrested following standoff at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested following a standoff with officers on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers were out looking for two men who had outstanding warrants and were wanted for questioning in connection to a crime. Officers spotted the men and followed them back to an apartment complex near Shields and Valentine avenues.

The men walked into an apartment and officers surrounded the building, leading to a standoff. At one point during the standoff, one of the men came out of the apartment and surrendered himself to officers.

The man was taken into custody as officers continued making announcements for the second suspect to exit the apartment. Officers were able to safely talk the second man out of the apartment and place him under arrest.

An elderly woman and child inside of the home were not injured during the standoff.