PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting outside of a home last week, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called out to the area of Villa Street and Putnam Avenue after it was reported that shots had been fired outside of a home.

When officers arrived, they found spent casings in the roadway outside of a home but didn’t locate anyone who had been injured. After speaking to witnesses, officers say they learned that someone inside a vehicle had fired several rounds at the home before leaving the area.

At 3:33 a.m., officers say they spotted the suspect’s vehicle near Balmayne and Gary streets and pulled it over. During the traffic stop, officials say the driver, identified as 21-year-old Rogelio Martinez Jr., started to struggle with officers and tried to punch one of them.

Officers were able to get Martinez under control and take him into custody.

While searching a home as part of the investigation, detectives say they found evidence linking 24-year-old Jose Alfredo Tapia to the shooting on Villa Street.

Detectives say Tapia was taken into custody after officers pulled him over in the area of Cottage Street and Belleview Avenue. During a search of Tapia’s home, officers say they found an unregistered pistol that was believed to have been used in the shooting.

Martinez was booked into the Tulare County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, obstructing executive officer, conspiracy, and two misdemeanor warrants. His bail has been set at $135,000.00.

Tapia was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, conspiracy, and driving with a suspended license. He was booked at the Tulare County Jail, where his bail was set at $50,000.00.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Skiles at the Porterville Police Department at (559)782-7400.