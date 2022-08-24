REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were arrested after an armed robbery outside of a bank led to a car chase throughout Fresno County, according to the Reedley Police Department.

At 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called out to a Wells Fargo Bank in Reedley after a woman called 911 to report she had just been robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot.

Investigators said a man walked up to the woman, pointed a firearm at her, and stole a bag of money she was holding. The woman was able to provide the dispatcher with the description and license plate of the vehicle the suspect left in.

Officers later spotted the suspect’s vehicle driving down Dinuba avenue, leading to a chase.

During the chase, officials said the vehicle drove out of Reedley and got onto Highway 99 heading northbound, eventually pulling over near North and Cedar avenues.

Investigators said the driver, 18-year-old Kashay Phillips of Fresno, and the passenger, 28-year-old Tyquan Price of Strathmore, were taken into custody following the chase.

During an investigation, officers said they learned that Price was wanted by the Bakersfield Police Department in connection to an attempted murder case.

Price and Phillips were booked into the Fresno County Jail for armed robbery and other felony charges.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Reedley Police Department Investigations Unit at 559-638-2122.