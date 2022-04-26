MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they stole a vehicle at gunpoint when the driver refused to give them a ride at a gas station, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday night, deputies were called out to a 7-Eleven store in Delhi for a report of an armed carjacking.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them they had seen two men walking around outside of the store and asking drivers for a ride to Stockton.

Deputies say the two men spotted a vehicle pulling into the gas station and walked over to ask the driver for a ride.

After the driver declined to give them a ride, deputies say both of the suspects pulled out handguns and demanded the vehicle.

The driver got out of the vehicle and deputies say the suspects drove away in it toward Turlock.

Hours later, deputies say the suspects were tracked down in Stanislaus County after they opened fire during a failed carjacking.

Officials say the suspects fired 14 rounds into a vehicle after they were unable to steal it from the driver. No injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.

Both suspects were later identified as 18-year-old Angel Ramon Estrella and a 17-year-old boy, whose name is not being released by authorities because of his age.

Estrella and the 17-year-old were both arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.