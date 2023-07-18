FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in central Fresno caused damage to multiple structures and items at a home Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire started around 3:00 a.m. near Fedora and College avenues in central Fresno.

“They started a second alarm and initial medical personnel for the potential for rescue. First-in crews arrived at a large volume of fire with potentially multiple structures,” says Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Lupe Fernandez.

According to Fernandez, one home had damage, and multiple items in the backyard burned along with some outbuildings.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.