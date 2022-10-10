FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $2.5 million donation to improve postpartum care in Downtown Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center was announced Monday by hospital officials.

The gift was made by the Sang family – in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujivet, who has been caring for newborns for almost 40 years. Dr. Sangrujiveth worked for Community Health Systems since 1985; her son Dr. Sang joined the pediatric staff in 2012 alongside his mom. The two founded Sang’s Pediatric together.

“The hardest cases get transferred to Community Regional because the doctors and nurses provide the highest level of care there. With the upgraded rooms, the environment will reflect the exceptional care,” said Dr. Sang.

The hospital says it will use the $2.5 million donation to remodel the rooms, add showers and enhance the department where mothers stay after giving birth.

Dr. Sang adds that he hopes his family’s gift inspires other physicians and community members to give back to the hospital.