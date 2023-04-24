$2.45M going to Hanford for first Boys and Girls Club

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $2.45 million state grant will be going towards building Hanford’s first Boys & Girls Club, officials with the city announced on Monday.

This club will be based at the Coe Park building, located at 543 South Douty Street and the primary focus of the free after-school program will be substance-use prevention for Hanford middle and high school students.

The program will also integrate various Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) learning opportunities for students.

Hopefully that will translate into students pursuing STEM degrees and careers right here in the Central Valley. Brad Albert, Community Services Director

Staff from Hanford Elementary School District and Hanford Joint Union High School District have committed their support by identifying potential candidates for the program. City officials will work closely with the districts to market the new opportunity to students and their families.

The program will be launched in the fall of 2023.

The California Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) awarded the city the $2.45 million Proposition 64 Public Health and Safety Grant for a five-year cycle. Proposition 64 both legalized cannabis for recreational use in the State of California – and set aside grant funding for projects that promote public health and safety.