2.1 magnitude quake felt Friday morning across the Sierra

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A magnitude 2.1 earthquake shook near Tonopah Friday morning just after 7 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents reported feeling the quake from Pine Ridge to Coarsegold.

Hundreds of aftershocks have been reported in the Tonopah area since a 6.5 magnitude quake hit on the morning of May 15, which caused minor damage to U.S. 95, the main highway between Las Vegas and Reno.

