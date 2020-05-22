1  of  2
2.1 magnitude quake felt Friday morning across the Sierra

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A magnitude 2.1 earthquake shook near Tonopah Friday morning just after 7 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents reported feeling the quake from Pine Ridge to Coarsegold.

RELATED STORY: Earthquake: 6.4 quake shakes near Tonopah

Hundreds of aftershocks have been reported in the Tonopah area since a 6.5 magnitude quake hit on the morning of May 15, which caused minor damage to U.S. 95, the main highway between Las Vegas and Reno.

You can see the latest information on this quake here.

