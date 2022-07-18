FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials announced Monday that they have confirmed their first case of monkeypox in the county.

Monkeypox is considered a rare disease and is related to the smallpox virus, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). Officials say the likelihood of monkeypox being fatal is low, although deaths have been reported.

“Although the risk of monkeypox is low based on the information available, the FCDPH encourages everyone to assess their own risk for Monkeypox by considering the ways in which it can be spread and modifying activities that may put them at risk,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer.

Health officials say symptoms of monkeypox are similar to the flu, such as a fever, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and general body aches. The most prominent symptom in this wave of Monkeypox is rash or sores which may be the first or only sign of monkeypox and may begin within three days of other symptoms.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, most of the recent cases of Monkeypox have been related to sexual activities, with rash and/or sores on the genitals, anus, or face. Officials add that monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging, and cuddling.

