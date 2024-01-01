PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family at the Sierra View Medical Center celebrated the New Year as well as the birth of their baby, the 2024 New Year’s Baby – and surprised her parents.

The Sierra View Medical Center officials say Yvette Torres and Chris Mungia are the of the facility’s 2024 New Year’s Baby, Baby Munguia. The facility’s first baby of 2024 was delivered on Monday at 5:27 a.m., weighing six pounds and six ounces and measuring 19.75 inches long.

Officials say the little girl arrived ahead of schedule, surprising her parents who had initially anticipated a late January due date. They say the parents were shocked when they discovered their anticipated baby boy was, in fact, a baby girl. Despite the twist, the family is overjoyed and is eager to welcome her.

Courtesy: Sierra View Medical Center. Courtesy: Sierra View Medical Center. Courtesy: Sierra View Medical Center.

The first baby born of the year is always exciting at the SVMC birth center and a fun tradition to celebrate with our community. After celebrating her New Year’s Day arrival, Baby Munguia’s family is excited to take their healthy, happy baby girl home and introduce her to their eagerly awaiting family. Sierra View Medical Center.

A basket with essentials was given to the Munguia family, according to Sierra View Medical Center. The basket included essentials for the newborn such as swaddles, towels, a blanket, burp cloths a nursing cover and a seat cover, and a baby grooming kit. The family also received some gifts from the facility.