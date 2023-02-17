FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A million-dollar Clean Air Rooms Program benefitting a number of areas in the Central Valley was approved on Thursday.

The Valley Air District Governing Board unanimously voted on Thursday to launch a new Clean Air Rooms Program, the AB 617 Community Air Protection Program, benefitting the communities of South Central Fresno, Shafter, and Stockton.

The program will launch this spring and provide $1,000,000 in each community for the purchase and distribution of free residential air purifier units and replacement filters for residents of these communities. The goal of the program is to help reduce the impacts of indoor air pollution and harmful health effects as the result of wildfire smoke and other harmful air pollution on the Valley Air District’s most vulnerable populations

The program follows a successful Valley-wide pilot program completed last summer that provided air purifiers to nearly 1,300 families. In addition to these community-specific programs, the Valley Air District will also be launching an additional Valley-wide program later this year.

This program, which was designed in partnership with the residents, organizations, and other stakeholders in these AB 617 communities, is designed to help protect families living in these impacted neighborhoods. Samir Sheikh, Executive Director/APCO of the Valley Air District

Residents who live in these communities and are interested in information about this program can visit the AB 617 community boundary page to determine their eligibility; additionally, they can receive program updates by signing up for the AB 617.