$19,000 worth of frames stolen from a Fresno opticians

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators are searching for a man shown in security camera footage stealing almost $20,000 worth of frames from a Fresno optician’s office.

Police say it happened around Sunday around 7 p.m. at the business on 5430 N Palm Avenue. The total retail value of the theft was $19,327 and a total of 82 frames were taken.

The store was previously broken into in 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.