FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A ceremony was held Wednesday for those who have dedicated and lost their lives while working on the roads and keeping drivers safe.

190 Caltrans employees were honored Wednesday. A parking lot at the Caltrans District 6 building turned into a somber memorial.

With employees present and orange cones laid out as a silent tribute to the men and women who gave all to keep California’s highway system up and running.

One cone to represent each of the 189 employees who lost their lives while on duty. Wednesday, an additional cone was added.

A mangled piece of equipment was put on display at the ceremony, a symbol of a close call, workers in attendance say they are hoping to never face.

Placed at the front of the ceremony, Ben van Loon’s name was written across a high visibility cone, with his two daughters, Caitlin and Rory in attendance.

“My dad he loved what he did, he loved the people he work with. I know that his job represented safety not only for his family and friends but for the people he wanted to touch, the people he wanted to meet with,” said Rory van Loon.

Their father Ben did not die while on duty. He died of an illness but was still honored Wednesday for his nearly three decades of dedication to safety.

His family feels his cone placement and seeing the ocean of others, serves as a reminder of just how fragile life really is.

“It’s important to remember what can happen, the fragility of people. You’re right our father wasn’t in that situation, but he was vulnerable too like each one of these members that go out onto the roads each day with potential distracted drivers or road hazards or accidents,” said Caitlin Boujikian, van Loon’s daughter.

“What that does is tells us we need to be more diligent when we’re on the roads,” said Lee Ann Eager, chair of the transportation commission for California.

She says a large amount of these cones are there because of impaired drivers.

“This brings to view also, as just citizens, we have to be so careful when we’re driving down our roads that there are thousands of people that out there trying to make our roads better for us and they’re putting their life on the line every single day,” she said.

The 189 Caltrans workers who died while on duty died from injuries, accidents, and other incidents from 1921 to today.