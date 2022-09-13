Photo of Santana Moses Rosales provided by the Los Banos Police Department.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a man who was reported missing last month in Los Banos.

Officials with the Los Banos Police Department said the family of 19-year-old Santana Moses Rosales reported him missing after they hadn’t been able to get into contact with him since August 21.

His family told officers that it is unlike Rosales to leave home without staying in contact with them.

Rosales lives in Los Banos, but officials said he is known to frequent the San Jose and Fremont areas.

Officers believe Rosales was driving his Silver 1999 Honda Accord with a temporary license plate number of 34741322.

Investigators have not provided any details on where Rosales was last seen.

Rosales is described as 5-foot-7, 128 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Rosales’ whereabouts is urged to call Detective Luis Beltran at (209) 827-2536.