19-year-old drowns in Shaver Lake while celebrating his birthday, deputies say

Shaver Lake, Fresno County

SHAVER LAKE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old man from San Bernardino County drowned in Shaver Lake Tuesday while celebrating his birthday, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they got a call around 5 p.m. that Jonathyn Bradford had gone underwater and never resurfaced.

Around two hours later, the 19-year-old’s body was found about 25 feet offshore from where his family was camping.

Bradford was from Apple Valley in San Bernardino County.

