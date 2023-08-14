TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County jury found a 55-year-old man, guilty of twenty-two counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen and one count of lewd act upon a child aged fourteen or fifteen, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.

The DA says the jury also found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims.

Officials say Fernando Abarca Barragan faces over 182 years-to-life to life in state prison after he was found guilty on August 8.

Photo of 55-year-old Fernando Abarca Barragan provided by the Tulare County District Attorney.

According to the DA’s office, each count is a felony and each is considered a strike offense. All the sexual assault crimes occurred in the Porterville area.

Sentencing is set for September in Tulare County Superior Court. Barragan faces over 182 years to life to life in state prison, according to the DA.