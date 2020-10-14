18-year-old woman shot after driving into a Fresno gun battle, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – An 18-year-old woman was shot after she was caught in a Fresno gun battle while driving home Tuesday, according to police.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. in the area of First and Tulare streets.

Officers say they were called following a ShotSpotter alert reporting up to eight rounds in the area. While en route, they received word that the 18-year-old victim was already at the hospital.

According to police, the victim was driving home when bullets tore through her car, striking her twice in the leg. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Police say a second victim, an African American man, also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators are working to establish out if he was one of the shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

