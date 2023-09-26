KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash after she allegedly ran a stop sign and was hit by a Peterbilt semi-truck Monday evening in Corcoran, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 6:15 a.m., officers received a 911 call of a traffic collision in the area of Highway 43 and Pickerell Avenue.

Investigators say an 18-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Mercury eastbound on Pickerell Avenue at an unknown rate of speed, approaching the intersection of Highway 43.

A 43-year-old man was driving 2019 Peterbilt northbound on Highway 43, south of Pickerell Avenue at approximately 55-57 miles per hour.

According to CHP, the woman driving the Mercury failed to stop for the posted stop sign and entered Highway 43 directly into the path of the 2019 Peterbilt. The driver was unable to avoid a collision, the front of the 2019 Peterbilt crashed into the passenger side of the 2007 Mercury.

Investigators say after the impact, the 2019 Peterbilt continued in a northerly direction until it came to a stop within the northbound lane of Highway 43. The 18-year-old woman died at the scene.

CHP says The 18-year-old woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs and/or alcohol are not considered to be a factor in this collision at this time.