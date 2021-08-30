18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager is under arrest on suspicion of fatally shooting another teenager in Tulare in June, according to police.

Officers say 18-year-old Ruben Abila was arrested following a search warrant issued early Monday morning in the 300 block of W. Beachwood in Tulare.

The homicide was first reported on June 5, when officers reported a victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 18-year-old Nalen Peterson from Visalia was identified as the victim.

The incident was Tulare’s fourth homicide of the year.

