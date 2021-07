FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Fresno Hmong community is one of the largest Hmong communities in the United States – and on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting for the California Hmong Chamber of Commerce, which is based in Fresno.

The organization opened late in 2019 – but due to COVID-19, the organization was not been able to mark the occasion until now.

Anyone interested in working with the California Hmong Chamber of Commerce is asked to stop by the Fresno office for more information.