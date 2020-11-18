17th annual ‘One Enchanted Evening’ returns to Clovis this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — An annual event returns to Old Town Clovis this week, with a few tweaks because of the pandemic.

For it’s 17th year, “One Enchanted Evening” will be spread over two nights to help keep the crowds down.

Other safety measures will be in place, including hand washing stations. The event is run by merchants and focuses on early Christmas shopping.

“It’s beautiful here, it’s decorated very beautifully. and, we’re going to kick off the holidays with holiday music on the intercom. we’re not having any bands or carolers,” Wendy Ulrich, Business Organization of Old Town.

There will also be carriage rides and food vendors. The event takes place on Thursday and Friday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.