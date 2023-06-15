FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the City of Fresno announced Thursday they were getting a $17 million grant from the state to help homelessness.

According to the city of Fresno, the Encampment Resolution Funding Rolling (ERF-2-R) grant will help the City develop new strategies to serve people facing mental health issues while experiencing homelessness.

“I’m very grateful to Cal ICH for these funds, which will be put to good use helping Fresno’s most vulnerable population,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “We’ve made tremendous progress in Fresno and we have to keep our foot on the gas – and these funds help us do just that.”

The city says the money will also help the City fund shelter operations, and new shelters, and build additional tiny homes.

Below is a complete list of cities that will receive a portion of the funding and the amount it will receive:

Los Angeles County- $59.5 million

Fresno- $17 million

San Diego County-$17 million

Napa- $15 million

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)- $13.9 million

San Luis Obispo County- $13.4 million

Richmond- $8.6 million

Monterey County- $8 million

The City and County of San Francisco- $6.5 million

Santa Barbara County- $6 million.

Berkeley- $4.9 million

Tulare- $4.8 million

Sonoma County- $4.6 million

Redlands- $4.5 million

Oxnard- $4 million

Santa Rosa- $3.9 million

Carlsbad- $2.4 million

Marin County- $2.7 million

Butte County- $1.1 million

Banning- $1 million

Mariposa County- $600,000

San Rafael- $250,000

The grant was awarded by the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency’s (BCSH) California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH) as part of the Encampment Resolution Funding Program.