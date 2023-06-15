FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the City of Fresno announced Thursday they were getting a $17 million grant from the state to help homelessness.
According to the city of Fresno, the Encampment Resolution Funding Rolling (ERF-2-R) grant will help the City develop new strategies to serve people facing mental health issues while experiencing homelessness.
“I’m very grateful to Cal ICH for these funds, which will be put to good use helping Fresno’s most vulnerable population,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “We’ve made tremendous progress in Fresno and we have to keep our foot on the gas – and these funds help us do just that.”
The city says the money will also help the City fund shelter operations, and new shelters, and build additional tiny homes.
Below is a complete list of cities that will receive a portion of the funding and the amount it will receive:
- Los Angeles County- $59.5 million
- Fresno- $17 million
- San Diego County-$17 million
- Napa- $15 million
- Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)- $13.9 million
- San Luis Obispo County- $13.4 million
- Richmond- $8.6 million
- Monterey County- $8 million
- The City and County of San Francisco- $6.5 million
- Santa Barbara County- $6 million.
- Berkeley- $4.9 million
- Tulare- $4.8 million
- Sonoma County- $4.6 million
- Redlands- $4.5 million
- Oxnard- $4 million
- Santa Rosa- $3.9 million
- Carlsbad- $2.4 million
- Marin County- $2.7 million
- Butte County- $1.1 million
- Banning- $1 million
- Mariposa County- $600,000
- San Rafael- $250,000
The grant was awarded by the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency’s (BCSH) California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH) as part of the Encampment Resolution Funding Program.