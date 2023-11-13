VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Visalia Police Department was awarded a $170,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), the department announced on Monday.

The grant will support the ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on the roads, according to the Visalia Police Department.

“This funding will strengthen our commitment to public safety in our community,” said Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar. “We will be able to increase our efforts in making our roads safer for everyone and focus on critical areas such as distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding.”

Additional programs and resources will be provided, including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law. Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that

put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding,

failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes. Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving,

impaired driving, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

The Visalia Police Department says this grant program will run through September 2024.