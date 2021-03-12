17 years ago today: The Marcus Wesson murders shake the Central Valley and the nation

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — On March 12, 2004, Fresno police discovered nine people varying in age from 25 to one.

Fresno Mayor and former Police Chief Jerry Dyer says he remembers the scene like it was yesterday, adding that it was probably one of the most dramatic crimes in the history of the city of Fresno.

Nine people, seven of which younger than nine-years-old, were found murdered in the home of Marcus Wesson. The deaths shocked the community.

FILE ** Fresno police and workers remove a casket from the home of Marcus Wesson in Fresno, Calif., in this March 15, 2004, file photo.

Aleena Calderon, 8, places flowers at a memorial for the victims on the sidewalk outside the home of Marcus Wesson in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 13, 2004.

Marcus Wesson headshot, arrested for murder of nine family members in Fresno, California

Fresno police and workers remove a casket from the home of Marcus Wesson in Fresno, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2004.

The resulting investigation also uncovered numerous other offenses, including rape and molestation.

Wesson was described by police as “very calm” during his arrest, after emerging blood-covered from his home.

Prosecutors described him as a domineering patriarch who allegedly controlled his family with religious teachings and sexual abuse.

He was convicted in June 2005. He was sentenced to death one month later and remains on death row at San Quentin.