WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday the Merced County Sheriff’s office identified the suspect killed in Saturday’s deputy-involved shooting in Winton, as 17-year-old Jonathan Daniel Diaz Duarte.

The sheriff also said they are still searching for other individuals he was with on the night of the shooting.

“There were other people that fled that vehicle. Right now they’re people of interest. The only suspect in the case was the one that fired at the deputy and we’ve got that situation taken care of,” said Sheriff Vern Warnke.

Monday afternoon, a vigil for Jonathan Daniel Diaz Duarte, or Danny, could be seen at the corner of Suzie and Walnut.

That’s where the sheriff says on Saturday, Diaz exited a vehicle that crashed after a brief chase, when the driver failed to yield for a traffic stop, and fired at a deputy, hitting her ear, before he was shot and killed.

It’s also the site of a Sunday night shootout that the sheriff suspects is gang-related, and likely tied to the Saturday deputy-involved shooting.

“There was nobody taken into custody on that. And it was two factions I understand. It was the wild west. There were shots being fired, nobody got hit and we don’t even have a suspect in this matter yet,” said Sheriff Warnke.

We caught up with Danny’s sister, Itzel Diaz, Monday, who came out to the vigil to pay her respects.

“I just wish everybody could have gotten to meet him and get on his good side because he was really a good boy. Even though he made some dumb decisions, he was just the sweetest boy you could ever imagine,” said Itzel Diaz, the suspect’s sister.

Diaz said Danny had just gotten out of juvenile hall and only got his ankle bracelet off a day before he was killed.

“His family loves him, you know? And I wish he would have done something to change himself before it got this far,” Itzel Diaz said.

As for the deputy shot in the ear before returning fire and killing Danny, Sheriff Warnke said she is doing well and expected to make a full recovery.

“She did everything the way somebody wearing this brand should operate. And she’s, she’s very very substantial here, and we’re very proud of her.”

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for surveillance video of both incidents.