17-year-old killed after the vehicle he was in was shot, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after police say the vehicle he was in was shot at Monday.

The shooting took place in Fresno around 7 p.m., at the intersection of Washington and Barton avenues.

Officers arrived at the scene and reported finding the 17-year-old in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim passed away a short time later in the hospital.

Police say a teenage passenger in the vehicle was identified, and he said they were driving southbound on Barton Avenue, near Grant Avenue, when the shooting took place. He told investigators that he did not see the suspect and lost consciousness after the shooting. He awoke after officers arrived. The witness was uninjured.

Fresno Police located shell casings in the area where the witness said the shooting took place. There is no suspect information at this time.

