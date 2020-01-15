17-year-old driver crashes into wall in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) A teen driver crashed into a wall near Herndon and Sunnyside Avenues Wednesday morning.

Clovis Police say the 17-year-old lost control and crashed into a wall behind DICK’S Sporting Goods around 5 a.m.

The driver was pinned in the car for a short time. The seriousness of his injuries aren’t known at this time.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, no other details were immediately available.

