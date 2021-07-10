17-year-old dies after being shot in the head in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old boy has died after he was found shot in the head inside of a crashed car last week, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say Zachary Xayavong of Fresno was pronounced dead a week after he was shot on Thursday, July 1, near Rotary Park at Cedar and Sierra avenues.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were called out to the park after it was reported that a car had just crashed into a concrete wall.

When officers arrived, they found Xayavong inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Xayavong was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he later passed away from his injuries.

His death marks the 39th homicide in Fresno this year.

Detectives are now working to collect video surveillance from the area as they continue their investigation into Xayavong’s murder.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

