17-year-old boy arrested for threatening to kill classmate in Visalia, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was overheard threatening to kill one of his classmates, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the campus of the Tulare County Office of Education’s Alternative Achievement Program in Visalia after it was reported that a student had threatened to kill a 14-year-old boy.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly learned that the suspect had just returned to school after he was suspended for beating up the same boy he had made threats against.

After returning to class, deputies say the suspect was overheard saying that he was going to kill the boy.

“Sheriff Boudreaux would like to remind the public that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office takes threats like these extremely seriously,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement about the incident. “They will not be tolerated and those who make them will face serious consequences. They are not a joke. And they will not be treated like one.”

Deputies arrested the suspect for making criminal threats and he was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Correction: Authorities originally reported that the incident happened at another school that shares the same address as the Tulare County Office of Education’s Alternative Achievement Program. This article has since been updated with the correct school name.