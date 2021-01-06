17-year-old arrested in Fashion Fair Mall shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a 17-year-old allegedly responsible for the weekend shooting at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon and caused shoppers and employees to run for safety.

Fresno Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between a 17-year-old and another man inside the mall.

The teenager allegedly pulled out a gun and shot multiple times before he ran away. No one, including the intended target, was struck by gunfire.

“You hear the screams,” said witness Tyler Galli. “You hear the howling and you hear people down the hallways, and that is a pretty unique sound. In that moment it is fight, flight, or faint. And you are going to do one of the three.”

The 17-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday.

“I’m proud to announce the suspect was arrested yesterday afternoon without incident,” said Cpt. Tom Rowe. “An adult male, who was with him at the time of arrest was found to be in possession of a firearm and it is unknown if that firearm was involved in Saturday’s action.”

The 17-year-old has not been named because of his age. He faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and firearm charges.

He was booked into the Juvenile Justice Campus and will have a hearing for his punishment if convicted.

The mall does not have metal detectors but does have several security guards and a Fresno Police officer on constant patrol of the area.

Almost a year ago, gunfire erupted in the mall’s parking lot with bullets hitting Chick-fil-a. No one was injured in that incident.

Mall representatives declined to comment.