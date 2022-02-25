CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 17 new laborers graduated in a ceremony in Clovis on Friday after completing their 15-week-long pre-apprentice training.

As part of the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board’s (FRWDB) ValleyBuild MC3 Apprenticeship Program, students received hands-on experience in several areas of construction.

Graduates of the program also received a Certificate of Completion, OSHA certification, forklift certification and training in CPR. Following the ceremony, they got an opportunity to meet up with representatives from different industry unions to help them secure an apprenticeship.

The aim of the program is to get more high-paying laborers to stay in the Fresno area. Organizers estimate that over $47 billion of infrastructure investment will be made across Fresno, Madera, Kings, and Tulare counties over the next 10 years creating a growing need for local laborers.